PM Modi Address Nation Through Mann Ki Baat: Highlights

PM Narendra Modi addresses the 66th edition of ''Mann Ki Baat''.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. Earlier on July 11, PM Modi had tweeted, "I am sure you would be aware of inspiring anecdotes of how collective efforts have brought about positive changes. You would surely know of initiatives that have transformed many lives. Please share them for this month''s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 26th!"

In his last Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi on June 28 had said that there could be any number of challenges but our country''s history shows that it [India] has always overcome them.

Speaking at the 66th edition of his monthly radio programme ''Mann Ki Baat'' Prime Minister Modi had said, "There could be any number of challenges but our history shows that we have always overcome them. We have emerged stronger after challenges."

Here are the highlights on Mann Ki Baat: