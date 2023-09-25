PM Modi's WhatsApp Channel Crosses 5 Million Subscribers In A Week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a record following on social media platforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's WhatsApp Channel now has over 5 million subscribers in just a week after joining the new feature.

On September 20, Prime Minister Modi's WhatsApp Channel achieved a milestone when it crossed the one million subscribers mark in just a day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first post on his WhatsApp Channel had hundreds of reactions within minutes.

In a message shared on the Channel this afternoon, Prime Minister Modi said, "As we have become a community of more than 50 lakh, I am grateful to all those who have connected with me through my WhatsApp channel! Grateful for the continuous support and engagement from each one of you."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a record following on social media platforms. On X (formerly known as Twitter), Prime Minister Modi is the most followed Indian with 91 million followers. Meanwhile, on Facebook, PM Modi has 48 million followers, while on Instagram, he has over 78 million.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also joined WhatsApp Channels to "stay connected" with the people of the National Capital. The Channel provides "latest information and updates on the Delhi government's achievements".

Meta-owned WhatsApp recently launched its Telegram-like feature called 'Channels' in India and 150 other countries - A one-way broadcast for people to connect with celebrities, and leaders and join groups of their interest.

The move by the Meta-owned platform aims to rival Telegram, though WhatsApp has an edge due to more number of downloads and popularity.

Channels can be found in a new tab called 'Updates' on WhatsApp.