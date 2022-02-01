PM's Virtual Atmanirbhar Arthvyawastha Address To BJP Workers Tomorrow

Giant screens have been set up at multiple places across the country for the Prime Minister's address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers across the country virtually at 11 AM on Wednesday, a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget for 2022.

PM Modi's virtual Atmanirbhar Arthvyawastha address is expected to highlight the vision with which the Budget has been presented this year, keeping in mind India's journey in the years ahead especially, with India looking to go 25 years ahead.

The BJP has also asked its Lok Sabha MPs to be present at the Ambedkar Centre on Janpath Road in Delhi tomorrow where the address will be telecast on a big screen.

Since the Rajya Sabha will be in session during that time, only Lok Sabha MPs have been asked to be present at Ambedkar Centre.

Apart from this, giant screens have been set up at multiple places across the country for the Prime Minister's address to be heard by the party workers.

The Prime Minister's address comes in at a very crucial juncture when the elections for the five states would soon be underway.

