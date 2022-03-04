Watch: PM Modi's Tea Break, 'Damru' Session At Mega Varanasi Roadshow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped for tea as he held a mega roadshow in Varanasi on Friday, drumming up support for BJP candidates ahead of the last phase of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

The Prime Minister, whose antecedents as a tea-seller in Gujarat has long been the subject of many a BJP legend, was seen being warmly received by the owner of the tea shop.

At the Kashi Vishwanath temple, PM Modi joined supporters and worshippers in playing the 'damru' (small drum). He performed the Shodashopachara puja to Lord Shiva, priests said.

PM Modi stood in an open-roof vehicle as the convoy travelled over three kilometres through the holy city, part of the Prime Minister's Lok Sabha constituency, as crowds cheered and showered flower petals on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade.

The crowd chanted "Jai Shri Ram" and "Har Har Mahadev", and showered rose petals at several places as PM Modi waved to them or folded his palms in a 'namaste'. The PM wore a saffron cap and a 'gamcha' (towel) around the neck.

His roadshow covered the three assembly segments of Cantonment, Varanasi North and Varanasi South.

Crowds followed PM Modi all through the roadshow and many people stood on balconies and rooftops, waving at him.

PM Modi arrived in the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency after addressing a rally in neighbouring Mirzapur, on a two-day visit before the polling on March 7.

Other political heavyweights also headed towards Varanasi on Friday. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav held a roadshow late evening, and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi held a rally in the district.

The Prime Minister will wind up his Varanasi trip on Saturday --- the last day for campaigning according to Election Commission guidelines -- with a rally in Khajuria village in Rohaniya assembly constituency.