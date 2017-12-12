PM Modi's Seaplane Ride To Temple On Last Day Of Gujarat Campaigning: Live

PM Narendra Modi said 106 water-ways have been planned in the country.

09:45 (IST) Sea plane will land on the pond of Dharoi dam

PM Narendra Modi will then go to the temple of Ambaji by road

This will be the first instance of a sea plane taking off in India 09:43 (IST) Ahmedabad Roadshow Cancelled, PM Modi's Plan B: Sea Plane On Sabarmati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose Tuesday's roadshow in Ahmedabad was cancelled, has opted for a plan that will involve a picturesque first: Using a sea plane to take off from the Sabarmati river. 09:42 (IST) PM Modi to travel from Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad to Dharoi Dam via sea plane, shortly





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel in a seaplane from Sabarmati river in the city to Dharoi dam in Mehsana district, the first-ever flight by such a craft in the country. His return journey would also be by the same seaplane. This will be the first instance of a seaplane taking off in India. The Congress "can't even imagine development work like this," said the Prime Minister, taking a dig at the opposition party which has recently pointed to the absence of any mention of "development" from the BJP in the political discourse in Gujarat. In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister added: "We won't be able to build airports everywhere so we will focus on waterways". He said as many as 106 such water-ways have been planned in the country. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said this is for the first time in the history of the country that a seaplane will land on a water body and that will be the Sabarmati river.