'Would Switch Roles With Rahul Gandhi': Bansuri Swaraj's Dig Over US Remarks

Taking a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks during his recent visit to the US, first-time BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj has said she would switch roles with him so that she wouldn't embarrass India on an international platform.

In a wide-ranging discussion during the NDTV Yuva Conclave on Thursday, Ms Swaraj also spoke about the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, Atishi taking over as the chief minister of Delhi, and said that the Narendra Modi government is one of the most feminist dispensations ever.

To a question on which current political leader she would switch roles with, the BJP MP immediately said Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Elaborating, she said in Hindi, "Rahul Gandhi... So that when I go abroad, I don't embarrass my country on an international platform."

Ms Swaraj's remarks were seen as a dig at some of Mr Gandhi's comments during the US visit, which had also been criticised by PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, among others.

Answering a question on reservation, the Congress leader had said, "We will think of scrapping reservations when India is a fair place and India is not a fair place." He had later clarified this remark and said it was misrepresented, adding that the Congress wanted to take reservation beyond the cap of 50%.

Mr Gandhi had also spoken about religious freedom in India.

Asking a Sikh member of the audience his name, the Congress leader had said: "The fight is about whether he, as a Sikh, is going to be allowed to wear a turban in India; or whether, he, as a Sikh, will be allowed to wear a kada in India; or whether he, as a Sikh, is allowed to go to a gurdwara. That's what the fight is about, and not just for him, but for all religions".

Kolkata Rape And Murder

Ms Swaraj, who is also a lawyer and was designated a senior advocate by the Supreme Court recently, said she had represented the petitioner on whose petition the investigation into the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last month was transferred from the Kolkata Police to the CBI.

"Without politicising, one key issue is that a serious crime like rape and murder was sought to be covered up as a suicide. In the last hearing, the Supreme Court said you cannot pass legislation which restricts the working hours of women. You cannot say we cannot ensure your safety so women doctors can work only for 12 hours. Your incompetence or incompetence of a state machinery cannot be the reason to restrict the freedom of women or clip a woman's wings, that time has passed," the BJP MP asserted.

"I am saying this as a citizen of this country, not as a politician. It is time for all of us to come together, raise our voice and say that the responsibility for the protection of women is not on women alone, but on men as well. We need to educate our boys," she added.

To a question on the legislation - the Aparajita Woman and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024 - introduced by the Bengal government after the gruesome crime, Ms Swaraj termed it an "eyewash".

"(Bengal chief minister) Mamata Banerjee's government is cornered and has question marks over it and this legislation was passed to assuage the public. There was not even a proper debate. Legislation needs to be debated, that's the whole point," the BJP MP said.

She also said that while laws exist, the focus has to be on awareness and implementation, as well as changing the societal mindset.

Delhi Elections

Asked whether she felt the BJP was lacking in its Delhi strategy in some way and found itself reacting to the AAP's moves - like the shock resignation as chief minister by Arvind Kejriwal, who is being replaced by Delhi minister Atishi - Ms Swaraj said that was not the case.

"Delhi is getting a woman chief minister for the third time. I congratulate Atishi, but I was disappointed when she said Delhi has only one chief minister - Arvind Kejriwal. She turned the clock back on women's empowerment 100 years with that statement. Will Mr Kejriwal continue to enjoy the fruits of power without any responsibility," the BJP MP asked.

'Feminist Government'

Answering a question from a young woman in the audience on feminism and why there wasn't enough of a discussion on it, the BJP MP said such conversations are easier when labels are not used, because that leads to people having a more open mind.

Ms Swaraj also asserted that the Modi government is one of the most feminist ever and went on to give three examples to back her claim.

The first, she said, was that Prime Minister Modi has had two women in the Cabinet Committee on Security, which has the PM and the ministers for defence, home affairs, finance and external affairs as members. The first was Ms Swaraj's mother, Sushma Swaraj, and then Nirmala Sitharaman.

The other examples given by Bansuri Swaraj were that PM Modi has had the highest number of women ministers in his cabinet and it was under his government's second term that the legislation reserving 33 per cent of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies was passed.

When another audience member asked for advice on advancing in her career as a young woman, Ms Swaraj said, "It is a privilege to be a woman, embrace it. The more arduous the journey, the greater the rewards, don't shy away from the hard work. If God has given the power of creation to anyone, it is to himself and to women. You are a force to be reckoned with, keep moving forward. Don't pay attention to any trolls or detractors."