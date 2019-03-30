After Air India Tickets With PM's Photo, Ministry Gets Poll Panel Notice

The Election Commission has issued separate notices to the Railways and Civil Aviation ministries after allegations of violation of the model code of conduct. The ministries have been asked to file a reply by today.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 30, 2019 12:27 IST
An Air India passenger tweeted a picture of his boarding pass having photos of PM Modi and Vijay Rupani.


New Delhi: 

The Election Commission has issued separate notices to the Railways and Civil Aviation ministries for the second time after allegations of violation of the model code of conduct.

The ministries have been asked to file a reply by today.

On Friday evening, a passenger on an Air India flight from Madurai tweeted a picture of his boarding pass with photos of PM Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani as part of an advertisement for the Vibrant Gujarat summit held in January. A portion of the back side of tickets is often used for advertising.

On March 20, tickets with photos of the Prime Minister were withdrawn by the railways after the Trinamool raised the issue with the poll body.

The Election Commission has also sent a notice to the Railways Ministry after a viral picture of tea being served on a Shatabdi train in paper cups with PM Modi's campaign line, "Main Bhi Chowkidar (I'm also watchman)",printed on them.

On Wednesday too, the election body had sent notices  to the Railways and Civil Aviation ministries over the use of pictures of the Prime Minister on rail tickets and Air India boarding passes.

Air India had issued notice on Monday  to all domestic routes to discontinue the usage of boarding passes with Vibrant Gujarat Advertisement with immediate effect.

The code of conduct came into force on March 10 when the poll body announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha election that begins on April 11.

The railways also directed all zones to not use the image of PM Modi on tickets.



