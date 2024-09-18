Donald Trump Says He Will Meet With PM Modi Next Week

PM Modi and Donald Trump last met in February 2020. (File)

Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week during his upcoming visit to the United States. The Republican presidential candidate made the announcement while campaigning in Michigan. PM Modi is "fantastic", said Trump.

"He happens to be coming to meet me next week," Trump told the crowd but did not provide any further details of their meeting.

PM Modi will visit the United States from September 21 to 23 during which he will take part in the Quad Summit and address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

This would be the fourth Quad Leaders' Summit, to be held in Wilmington, Delaware, hosted by US President Joe Biden. He will also address a gathering of the Indian community in New York on Sunday.

PM Modi will also address 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Monday. The theme of the Summit is 'Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow'.

The Prime Minister will also be interacting with the CEOs of leading US-based companies to foster greater collaborations between the two countries in the cutting-edge areas of AI, quantum computing, semiconductors and biotechnology, the foreign ministry said.

He is also expected to interact with thought leaders and other stakeholders active in the India-US bilateral landscape.

PM Modi and Donald Trump last met in February 2020, when the then US President visited India. PM Modi described it as a "path-breaking" moment in strengthening the relations between the two nations.