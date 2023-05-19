PM Modi To Unveil Mahatma Gandhi Statue In Japan's Hiroshima

PM Modi left for Japan today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a three-day visit to Japan, will unveil a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima. Before leaving for Japan today, PM Modi said that he looking forward to the G7 Summit and exchanging views on the challenges that the world faces and the need to collectively address those.

"I would also be holding bilateral meetings with some of the leaders attending the Hiroshima G7 Summit," he said in a statement, adding that it will be a pleasure to meet his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

On August 6, 1945, Hiroshima suffered the world's first nuclear attack, which killed nearly 140,000 people and caused unimaginable loss of property.

On August 9, the United States dropped another bomb, named "Fat Man", on the city of Nagasaki, killing more than 75,000 people. The two bomb attacks remain the only time atomic bombs have been used in wartime.

PM Modi and other world leaders participating in the Summit will pay homage to the victims during a visit to a peace memorial in Hiroshima.

The Gandhi statue will be a message of peace as the leader believed that the world could only be saved by non-violence.

From Japan, PM Modi will travel to Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea where he will host the third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) on May 22 jointly with Prime Minister James Marape.

In the third and final leg of the trip, the Prime Minister will visit Australia, where he will hold talks with his counterpart Anthony Albanese and address a diaspora event on May 23.