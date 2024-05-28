PM Modi To Meditate At Same Spot As Swami Vivekananda In Kanniyakumari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, having criss-crossed the country for Lok Sabha campaign, will arrive at the famous Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari district on May 30 for a spiritual sojourn.

PM Modi, 73, will undertake a 24-hour meditation during his stay at the memorial, the same spot where Swami Vivekananda meditated.

The picturesque Vivekananda Rock Memorial is situated close to the monolithic statue of Tamil saint Tiruvalluvar mid sea off the coast of Kanniyakumari, country's southernmost tip. The Prime Minster, aiming to win his third term, will arrive here on Thursday evening and may leave for Delhi on June 1.

The marathon Lok Sabha polls, spread across seven phases, will close on June 1. The votes will be counted on June 4.

Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls verdict, PM Modi, dressed in saffron robes, was photographed meditating in a holy cave near Kedarnath.

Earlier this month, PM Modi, in an interview to NDTV, said: "Hamara palda bahut bhari hai usme mujhe kuch kehne ki jaroorat nahi hai. Hamara palda bhaari hai, har koi jaanta hai (The scales are heavily tilted in our favour. I don't have to say anything about that. We have the upper hand. And everyone knows it)."

The Congress, hamstrung by poll losses and scores of defections, is part of the Opposition bloc INDIA taking on the BJP.



The Prime Minister, who has tasked his ministers to come up with an action plan for the first 100 days of his new government, had told NDTV the route to success - stressing on scope, scale, speed and skill.