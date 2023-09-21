PM Modi To Host Gala Dinner On Friday With Officials Involved In G20

A group photo will also be taken during the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have dinner with around 2,500 officials and other staff members of Delhi Police, Ministry of various departments including External Affairs (MEA), Culture Ministry, ITPO, and MHA to thank them for performing their duties meticulously to ensure the smooth conduct of the G20 event.

At least 2,500 officials and other staff from 22 departments of the government of India will attend the dinner. The list includes 700 staff from MEA, 300 from Delhi Police, SPG, Rajghat, CISF, IAF and other departments.

A group photo will also be taken during the event. Special CPs and other senior officials of Delhi Police will also be present, Delhi Police official said.

The summit, hosted under India's presidency of the G20, was attended by over 40 heads of state and delegates from across the world.

The event, for which the city was decked up, was held at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam at Delhi's Pragati Maidan. India took over the G20 presidency on December 1 last year at the summit in Bali and will continue to hold it till the end of November.

The New Delhi Declaration was adopted by G20 leaders on September 9, the first day of the summit.

Notably, throughout India's presidency, raising the voice of Global South and the developing nations was at the forefront of New Delhi's agenda.

India's theme for the G20 Presidency was ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which translates to ‘One Earth One Family One Future'.

PM Modi stated that India's G20 Presidency has become a symbol of inclusion both inside and outside the country, adding that it became “People's G20” and crores of Indians were connected with it.

A major and historic takeaway of India's presidency of the G20 Summit was the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the grouping.

