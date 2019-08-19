PM Modi Speaks To Donald Trump Amid Tension With Pakistan Over Kashmir

PM Modi held a half-hour long conversation with Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today had a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump - a first since the government announced its decision on Jammu and Kashmir and the subsequent rhetoric from Pakistan.

The talks come days after the White House reported a discussion between President Trump and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, during which the President had pushed for talks between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Today, PM Modi and Mr Trump discussed bilateral issues as well as the regional situation, read a statement from the Centre.

"In the context of the regional situation, the Prime Minister stated that extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence by certain leaders in the region was not conducive to peace," the statement read. "He highlighted the importance of creating an environment free from terror and violence and eschewing cross-border terrorism without exception," it added, indicating that the Prime Minister has underscored New Delhi's stance.

On Friday, after the White House statement, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said, "Prime Minister Khan conveyed Pakistan's concern on recent developments in Kashmir and the threat they pose to regional peace".

