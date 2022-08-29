PM Modi Shares Highlights From Gujarat Visit: 'Thank You For The Affection'

PM Modi held a roadshow in Gujarat's Bhuj yesterday.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day Gujarat visit came to an end, he thanked his home state for the "affection" that he received there. On Sunday, PM Modi held a roadshow in Bhuj and greeted people.

Thank you Gujarat for the affection. Here are highlights from the programmes in Bhuj. pic.twitter.com/Myp4HCtlQg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2022

He inaugurated the Smriti Van Memorial built in memory of those who lost their lives in the earthquake of 2001. During the earthquake in Gujarat on January 26, 2001, 185 school children and 20 teachers were buried under the rubble of nearby buildings while attending a rally in Anjar town of Kutch.

PM Modi, as the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, had announced the construction of the memorial in the memory of the children who died. The memorial was inaugurated by the Prime Minister yesterday.

Highlighting the country's development journey, PM Modi on Sunday said that despite experiencing many shortcomings, India will be a developed nation by 2047.

He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of projects worth around Rs 4,400 crore in Bhuj.

"When I say from the ramparts of the Red Fort that India will be a developed country by 2047, you can see that amidst death and disaster, we made some resolutions and we realized them today. Similarly, what we resolve today, we will surely realize in 2047," said PM Modi addressing a gathering.