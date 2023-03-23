PM Modi, Senior Ministers Meet Lok Sabha Speaker Amid Parliament Impasse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his senior ministers went to confer with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla this evening after parliament adjourned for the day, amid impasse that has held up work in the second half of the budget session. Senior Ministers Rajnath Singh, Pralhad Joshi Kiren Rijiju and others accompanied him. The agenda is not known and while it could be a courtesy meeting, there is also possibility that the impasse could be discussed. After the finance bill on budget, a second bill was passed today -- almost two weeks after parliament opened for the second half of the budget session.



The meeting also comes amid the row over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, who was given a two-year jail term today in a defamation case involving his remarks on PM Modi. The BJP has been batting hard for Mr Gandhi's disqualification and the decision currently lies with the Speaker.

Since last week, the opposition has been on the warpath in parliament over the Adani-Hindenburg row and allege misuse of Central investigative agencies, the BJP has been adamant about its demand for an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his comments on Indian democracy at the Cambridge university.

Mr Gandhi's conviction today is expected to worsen matters.

This morning, soon after papers were laid on the table of the House, Congress members were on their feet raising slogans and showing placards demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee to investigate the Hindenburg-Adani issue. Several members also trooped near the Speaker's podium.

Some members from the treasury benches were also on their feet. The proceedings had to be adjourned till 2 pm.

Rajya Sabha Speaker Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla have held repeated all-party meetings to resolve the issue.