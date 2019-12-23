'Victory Of Good Over Evil': PM Modi Sends Hanukkah Greetings To Israel

PM Modi, Israeli PM Netanyahu are seen by many as sharing close personal relationship. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today drew similarities between Diwali and Hanukkah - an eight-day Jewish festival - as he sent across greetings to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the people of the country.

"Chag Hanukkah Sameach to the people of Israel. The festivals of Hanukkah and Diwali depict yet another cultural affinity shared by India and Israel, celebrating light and the victory of good over evil," PM Modi wrote as he explained how the Hindu festival of lights was similar to the celebrations by Jews. He also tweeted the greetings in Hebrew, Israel's official language.

PM Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu are seen by many as sharing a close personal relationship. Earlier this year, PM Modi made a surprise cameo in his Israeli counterpart's re-election campaign. PM Modi's 2017 visit, which marked 25 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, led to 12 Strategic Business MoUs worth over $4.3 billion being signed.

Hanukkah, also known as Chanukah, marks the re-dedication during the second century BC of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, where according to legend, Jews had risen up against their Greek-Syrian oppressors in the Maccabean Revolt.

US President Donald Trump also sent across Hanukkah greetings. "Melania and I (Donald Trump) send our warmest wishes to Jewish people in the United States, Israel, and across the world as you commence the 8-day celebration of Hanukkah," read a statement by the White House.

The official White House greetings also explained the significance of the Jewish festival. "More than 2,000 years ago, the Maccabees boldly reclaimed the Holy Temple in Jerusalem, securing a victory for the Jewish people and their faith. They proudly lit the menorah to rededicate the Second Temple. Even though there was only enough olive oil to burn for one day, through divine providence, the flames miraculously burned for eight night," it read.