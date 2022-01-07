PM Modi's Security Breach LIVE: Probe Panel's Report In 3 Days, Punjab Tells Centre

PM Modi's Security Breach: A report has been demanded from intelligence agencies over the security lapse.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Bathinda, the Punjab government told Centre today that a probe panel has been formed on the issue. The probe panel will submit its report within 3 days, Punjab further told Centre.

Yesterday, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi dialled Congress chief Sonia Gandhi as the party remains enmeshed in a major political face-off with the BJP over the incident.

The BJP has accused the Congress of engineering the security lapse along with the protesting farmers and the state police.

On Wednesday, while on way to address a political rally in Ferozepur, PM Modi was stuck on a flyover in Punjab's Bathinda for around 20 minutes. The security lapse has caused a major political conflagration between the BJP and the state's ruling Congress and the matter reached the Supreme Court.

The Chief Secretary has informed the Home Secretary that a police case has been filed and the state government has set up a committee to inquire into the incident and submit a report in three days.