'From 2 MPs And 2 Rooms...' PM Thanks Workers After Bihar Win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people and said the elections reflect the results of last year's Lok Sabha elections at a meeting this evening to celebrate the BJP's victory in Bihar and a series of by-polls in other states.

"I don't just want to thank them (the people) for supporting us, but for participating in the democratic process. For coming out and doing their bit. The elections that happen in India are unparalleled in the entire world," he said.

"Not just in Bihar, we won in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and even in Telangana and Ladakh. BJP won everywhere," he said.

"The BJP is the only party which truly has a national connect with the people of India. From just 2 MPs and 2 rooms, today BJP is there in every corner of India," he said to slogans of "Modi hai toh mumkin hai (anything is possible when Modi is around)".