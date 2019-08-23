'India And France Fought Fascism Together,' Says PM In Paris: Top Quotes

New Delhi: The friendship between India and France is "unbreakable", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today while addressing the Indian community at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris. "The relationship India and France share is more than just friendship. The Indo-French relationship has stood the test of time," he said. PM Modi also said that the decisive mandate in the national elections help earlier this year helped him take bold measures. "Imagine... it took 70 years to deal with a "temporary" clause in our Constitution," he said, referring to the centre's move to scrap the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

"India is moving fast on the path to development," PM Modi said.

Here are the top quotes from PM's address to the Indian community in Paris:

India's healthcare programme has become the world's largest healthcare programme. The Ayushman Bharat covers more people than the entire populations of US, Canada and Mexico combined. India is moving fast on the path to development. The world acknowledges today that India is bringing people out of poverty at a very fast pace. These days Paris is filled with the echoes of Ram. After all it is the year of Mahatama Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. If I had a chance to, I would spend time at Bapu's feet The friendship between India and France is unbreakable. The relationship India and France share is more than just friendship. The Indo-French relationship has stood the test of time. The world has a target to eradicate tuberculosis by 2030. India has taken the challenge to achieve this by 2025, five years before the global target. It is a blessing and an honour to have been given an opportunity to serve the nation for a second time. The days of corruption and nepotism are ending. The noose has been tightened around those who made such practices a norm. You all follow football. You know that in order to achieve what you want, in order to win, you need to score the goals. India is now achieving goals that it only dreamt about. India is moving ahead so fast not because of (Narendra) Modi. It is because of the stamp of approval that the people of India have given in forms of their vote. India and France's alliance can be summed up as "infra", whether it's the solar infrastructure or any other form of infrastructure.

