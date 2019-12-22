PM Modi Ramlila Rally Live Updates: PM Modi To Launch BJP Delhi Election Campaign Today

PM Modi will address the rally at 11:30 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the BJP's assembly election campaign in Delhi with a mega rally at Ramlila Maidan. The rally is being held amid nationwide protests against the new citizenship law that was cleared by parliament last week.

In a statement, senior BJP leader Vijay Goel said on Saturday that preparations for the rally - being organised to thank PM Modi for giving ownership rights to 40 lakh residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in the national capital - are in full swing. "This rally will also symbolise that after winning seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, the BJP is in full-swing to prepare for the assembly elections in Delhi too," Mr Goel said.

This will be PM Modi's first election rally in Delhi since he won a massive mandate for a second term in national elections earlier this year. The BJP is eyeing a comeback in the national capital after two decades.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act for the first time makes religion the test of citizenship in India. The government says it will help minorities from three Muslim-dominated countries - Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan - to get citizenship if they fled to India before 2015 because of religious persecution. Critics say it is designed to discriminate against Muslims and violates the secular principles of the constitution.

The BJP plans to connect with three crore families over the next 10 days in an outreach effort. This will include several hundred rallies and more than 250 press conferences to clear "misconceptions" about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA.

Here are the live updates of PM Modi's rally at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi:

The rally will be held at Ramlila Maidan, about a kilometre away from Daryaganj in the old quarter of Delhi that was hit by violence on Friday during the protests against the amended Citizenship Act.