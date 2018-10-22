PM Modi, Rajnath Singh Greet Amit Shah On Birthday

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that Mr Shah has helped the BJP reach new heights.

All India | | Updated: October 22, 2018 10:26 IST
Amit Shah turned 54 today. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday greeted BJP chief Amit Shah on his birthday, saying his rigour and hard work are great assets for the party.

Amit Shah turned 54 today.

"Amitji is known for his hard work and amazing organising skills. Under his leadership the party has risen to new heights. I pray for his healthy and long life," he tweeted.

