PM Modi, Rajnath Singh Greet Amit Shah On Birthday

Amit Shah turned 54 today. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday greeted BJP chief Amit Shah on his birthday, saying his rigour and hard work are great assets for the party.

Greetings to @BJP4India President Shri @AmitShah on his birthday. Under Amit Bhai's leadership, the Party has expanded significantly across India. His rigour and hard work are great assets for the Party. I wish him a long and healthy life. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2018

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that Mr Shah has helped the BJP reach new heights.

"Amitji is known for his hard work and amazing organising skills. Under his leadership the party has risen to new heights. I pray for his healthy and long life," he tweeted.