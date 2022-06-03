PM Modi In UP Live Updates: PM To Lay Foundation Of Projects Worth Rs 80,000 Crore

The projects encompass diverse sectors like Agriculture, IT, Defence, Handloom, etc. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh today where he will lay foundation stone to 1,406 projects worth over Rs 80,000 crore. The projects encompass diverse sectors like Agriculture and Allied, IT and Electronics, Defence and Aerospace, Handloom, etc.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Minister tweeted today "Under the guidance of respected PM Narendra Modi ji, 'New India of New Uttar Pradesh' has become the best destination in the country for investment. The enthusiasm of investors towards Ground Breaking Ceremony 3.0 is a direct proof of this. This ceremony is going to give flight to the aspirations of 'New Uttar Pradesh'."

The Prime Minister will reach the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow to attend the ground the Ground Breaking Ceremony @3.0 of the UP Investors Summit, the Prime Minister's Office informed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will accompany President Ram Nath Kovind to Pathri Mata Mandir followed by a visit to Dr Ambedkar Bhawan.

Here are the LIVE Updates on PM Narendra Modi's UP visit: