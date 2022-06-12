Make Yoga Part Of Daily Routine: PM Modi

International Day Of Yoga: "Yoga for Humanity" is the theme of the eighth International Day of Yoga.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged everyone to make yoga a part of their daily routine stating that it has countless benefits.

The Prime Minister noted that the International Day of Yoga will be observed globally in a few days while urging people to take part in Yoga Day.

Tweeting in many different languages, he said, "In the coming days, the world will mark International Day of Yoga. I urge you all to mark Yoga Day and make Yoga a part of your daily lives. The benefits are many...".

On the eighth International Day of Yoga which will be celebrated on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform Yoga at Mysore Palace in Karnataka, while 75 ministers from his cabinet will do Yoga at 75 historical and cultural sites in the country.

The International Yoga Day celebrations are being held in a big way at 75 prominent Heritage spots in the country.

The Ministry of Ayush had chosen "Yoga for Humanity" as the theme of the eighth International Day of Yoga (IDY) to be organised in India and across the globe on June 21.

Focusing on Yoga for Humanity, special programmes have been designed this year for specially-abled people, the transgender population, women and children. Human values that are an integral part of Yoga education in schools are also in focus.

The main event of the International Day of Yoga 2022 demonstration will be held at Mysuru, Karnataka.

The 8th edition of International Day of Yoga will see many firsts, one of them is an innovative programme named "Guardian Ring", which will showcase the movement of the sun, participation of people performing Yoga will take place along with the movement of the sun from different countries, beginning from the east and marching towards west.

The 8th edition of International Day of Yoga is being promoted through multiple programmes by the Ministry of Ayush, in association with Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga.

June 21 is observed as the International Yoga Day, recognising the benefits of the ancient Indian practice of Yoga.