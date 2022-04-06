PM's 20-Minute Meeting With NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Sparks Buzz

PM Modi-Sharad Pawar Meeting: The details of the meeting are not known yet. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar in parliament generated a huge buzz today. The two spoke for about 20 minutes at PM Modi's office in parliament.

Sources say the Enforcement Directorate's investigations against leaders of Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition may have come up in the discussions.

Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, asked by reporters whether central probe agencies allegedly “targeting” Maharashtra leaders was discussed in the meeting, said he “did not know anything about it”.

“The country's Prime Minister and the national president of a party can meet over developmental works. There are some important issues which need to be discussed when Parliament is in session. There may be such issues,” Ajit Pawar said.

The Sena and the NCP have accused the central government of using probe agencies to target opposition politicians.

This morning, the CBI took custody of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, a senior leader of Sharad Pawar's party.

On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate sized assets worth more than Rs 11.15 crore of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's wife and two of his associates in a money-laundering investigation linked to alleged land deals.

Mr Pawar last evening held a meeting at his home for MLAs and leaders from Maharashtra.

Besides MLAs from the ruling alliance, the meeting at Mr Pawar's home also featured Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari.

The NCP said the meeting was on “Maharashtra-related issues”.

Significantly, the PM's meeting with one of the senior most opposition politicians in the country also took place months before the Presidential election.

Though he is one of the prime movers in the opposition, Mr Pawar recently rejected the idea of him leading the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), the coalition that, led by the Congress, ruled the country for 10 years.

Asked about the possibility of him leading the UPA in an attempt to mount a united opposition strategy to take on the ruling BJP in 2024, Mr Pawar said, “I am not interested.”