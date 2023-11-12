PM Modi Meets President Murmu At Rashtrapati Bhavan On Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted people on the occasion of Deepawali (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of Diwali.

President Murmu also met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar along with his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, and Union Minister Smriti Irani at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Hon'ble Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar and Dr Sudesh Dhankhar called on the Hon'ble President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji and exchanged Diwali greetings at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. @rashtrapatibhvnpic.twitter.com/s6RaKNkGNV — Vice President of India (@VPIndia) November 12, 2023

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday greeted the people of the country on the occasion of Diwali and said that people of different religions and faiths celebrate this festival and spread the message of love, brotherhood and harmony.

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/5ss71jcIjC — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 12, 2023

"Deepawali is a festival of joy and happiness. It is celebrated to mark the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and justice over injustice. People of different religions and faiths celebrate this festival and spread the message of love, brotherhood and harmony," President Murmu said in the letter posted on X.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted people on the occasion of Deepawali.

In his message, the Prime Minister wished that this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone's lives."Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone's lives," PM Modi posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spent his Diwali morning with Indian Army soldiers in Himachal Pradesh's Lepcha and extended festival greetings to the people of the country.

Addressing a gathering of soldiers at Lepcha, PM Modi extended his warm wishes to the security personnel posted at the borders and told them, "In the last 30-35 years, there has not been a single Diwali that I have not celebrated with you."

Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12.

