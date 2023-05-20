PM Modi Meets German Chancellor, Reviews Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Modi welcomed Germany's support for the India-EU trade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during which they reviewed and positively assessed the progress in bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional developments and global challenges.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the summit of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies here in Hiroshima.

"The leaders reviewed and positively assessed the progress in bilateral relations. Exchanged views on regional developments and global challenges," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi welcomed Germany's support for the India-EU trade and investment agreements, and for India's G20 Presidency, it said.

"Glad to have met my friend, @Bundeskanzler@OlafScholz on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima," Prime Minister Modi tweeted after the meeting.

Glad to have met my friend, @Bundeskanzler@OlafScholz on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima. pic.twitter.com/5UukbgfDaa — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2023

The EU is India's third largest trading partner, accounting for Euro 88 billion worth of trade in goods in 2021 or 10.8 per cent of total Indian trade, after the US (11.6 per cent) and China (11.4 per cent), according to European Commission.

The EU is the second-largest destination for Indian exports (14.9 per cent of the total) after the US (18.1 per cent).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)