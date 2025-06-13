PM Modi Meets Family Of Ex-Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani After Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met with the family of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was among the 241 passengers that lost their lives in the Ahmedabad plane crash.

Paying tribute to the BJP leader, PM Modi said that the former CM was a humble and hardworking person and firmly committed to the Party's ideology.

"Met the family of Shri Vijaybhai Rupani Ji. It is unimaginable that Vijaybhai is not in our midst. I've known him for decades. We worked together, shoulder to shoulder, including during some of the most challenging times. Vijaybhai was humble and hardworking, firmly committed to the Party's ideology," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

વિજયભાઈ રૂપાણીના પરિવારજનોને મળી સાંત્વના પાઠવી. વિજયભાઈ આપણી વચ્ચે નથી એ વાત મન માનવા તૈયાર નથી. વર્ષોથી મારે તેમની સાથે નાતો રહ્યો છે. કંઈ કેટલાય પડકારજનક સમયમાં અમે ખભે ખભા મિલાવીને કામ કર્યું છે. સરળ અને સાલસ સ્વભાવના વિજયભાઈ ખૂબ મહેનતુ હતા તથા પક્ષની વિચારધારા પ્રત્યે… pic.twitter.com/Yewze1sWjY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2025

"Rising up the ranks, he held various responsibilities in the Organisation and went on to serve diligently as Gujarat's Chief Minister," he added.

PM Modi further praised the former Gujarat CM's contribution in various posts that he held over the years.

"In every role assigned, he distinguished himself, be it in the Rajkot Municipal Corporation, as Rajya Sabha MP, as Gujarat BJP President and as Cabinet Minister in the state government," PM Modi said.

"Vijaybhai and I also worked extensively when he was the Gujarat CM. He ushered in many measures that enhanced Gujarat's growth trajectory, particularly in boosting 'Ease of Living.' Will always cherish the interactions we had. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," he added.

Vijay Rupani died in the Air India-171 flight, which crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Late Vijay Rupani's wife, Anjali Rupani, arrived in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi received her. Other family members also arrived in Ahmedabad and reached the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, Asarwa, on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, one of Rupani's neighbours, Kiranben, with a wrenched heart, stated that it still feels as if he is present with them. "...I still feel as if he is with us. I have not been able to say anything since yesterday. His memories will stay with us always...We used to celebrate all the festivals together...Cannot believe this has happened," she said.

For Rupani's neighbour and family doctor, Dr Nayan Shah, it is hard to believe what has happened, but it would be the memories that he will cherish forever. Shah stated, "We have been neighbours for 35 years. His memories will always stay with us. Be it good or bad times, we stayed together...We used to celebrate all the festivals together...It is very difficult to believe, but we have to stay with his memories."

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu had confirmed the presence of former CM Rupani on board the crashed Air India flight. A total of 241 people onboard the Boeing 787-8, Air India flight 171, including 12 crew members, have died in the deadly Ahmedabad plane crash, Air India confirmed post-midnight on Friday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)