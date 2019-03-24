PM Modi Lookalike At BJP Headquarters, Says He Loves Campaigning

Asked about his look that resembles PM Narendra Modi, Jagdish Modi said, "I have been like this much before PM Modi came into the limelight."

All India | | Updated: March 24, 2019 01:22 IST
Jagdish Modi said he wants PM Narendra Modi to become Prime Minister again.


New Delhi: 

A lookalike of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited the BJP's central office in New Delhi and expressed his best wishes for the party members for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Jagdish Modi, who works as a housekeeping staff at a restaurant, said, "I want Narendra Modi to become the next Prime Minister of our country."

Mr Modi told news agency ANI that he has been campaigning for the BJP for a long time. "I have been to places like Uttar Pradesh and other states for campaigning," he said. "Even though the party hasn't asked me to campaign, I love campaigning," he added.

Asked about his look that resembles PM Modi, Mr Modi said, "I have been like this much before PM Modi came into the limelight."



