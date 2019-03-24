PM Modi Lookalike At BJP Headquarters, Says He Loves Campaigning

Jagdish Modi said he wants PM Narendra Modi to become Prime Minister again.

A lookalike of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited the BJP's central office in New Delhi and expressed his best wishes for the party members for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Jagdish Modi, who works as a housekeeping staff at a restaurant, said, "I want Narendra Modi to become the next Prime Minister of our country."

Mr Modi told news agency ANI that he has been campaigning for the BJP for a long time. "I have been to places like Uttar Pradesh and other states for campaigning," he said. "Even though the party hasn't asked me to campaign, I love campaigning," he added.

Asked about his look that resembles PM Modi, Mr Modi said, "I have been like this much before PM Modi came into the limelight."

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.