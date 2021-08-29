'Youth Giving Emphasis To Quality': PM Modi Praises India's 'Yuva Shakti'

"India's youth is giving emphasis to quality," PM Modi said. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 80th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme and applauded India's Yuva Shakti.

In his address, PM Modi said, "India's youth is giving emphasis to quality. Today's youth does not want to walk on the pre-decided road. They want to step into the unknown world. Their destination is new, their goal is new, their path is new and their desire is new. Once our youth gets determined, they work hard to achieve that goal. They start working day and night on it."

"When it comes to sports, it is natural that the entire young generation is seen in front of us in our minds and when we look closely at the young generation, we see that a big change is visible. The mind of the youth is evolving and today's young mind wants to do something new from the worn-out old ways, wants to do it differently," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also lauded India's space sector and said that India's space sector reforms have captured the imagination of the youth, informed a tweet by PMO India.

"Not long ago, India opened its space sector and on seeing that, the youth of our generation grabbed the opportunity and took benefitted from it. The students of colleges, universities, young people working in private sector stepped forward as well. And I am sure that in the coming days, a large number of such satellites will be used by our youth. Our students, our colleges, our universities, students are working in labs in this regard," PM Modi said.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.