Jet Engines And Nuclear Technology On Agenda During PM Modi-Biden Meet

US President Joe Biden will visit India to attend the G20 Summit

The White House expects to see meaningful progress on GE jet engines and civil nuclear technology in upcoming bilateral talks between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier this year, the aerospace unit of General Electric (GE.N) announced it had signed an agreement with India's state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics to jointly make engines in India to power fighter jets for the Indian Air Force.

