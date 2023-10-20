PM Modi Inaugurates NaMo Bharat: All About India's 1st Rapid Rail Service

The train will connect the Sahibabad and Duhai Depot stations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated India's first semi-high-speed regional rail service. The name of the rail service was changed from RapidX to NaMo Bharat, just a day prior to its launch.

The train will connect the Sahibabad and Duhai Depot stations. The 17-km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor is set to be opened for passengers on Saturday. This historic moment marks the introduction of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in India.

What is RRTS?

RRTS being developed in India, is a state-of-the-art regional mobility solution and is comparable to the best in the world. It is set to offer secure, reliable, and contemporary intercity transportation solutions in the nation.

As per a PIB release, "RRTS is a new rail-based, semi-high-speed, high-frequency commuter transit system. With a design speed of 180 Kmph, RRTS is a transformational, regional development initiative, which is designed to provide high-speed trains for intercity commuting every 15 minutes, which can go up to a frequency of every 5 minutes as per requirement."

Amenities inside the trains

RRTS trains prioritise passenger comfort with features like overhead storage, Wi-Fi, and charging options at each seat. Moreover, there will be a premium-class car with spacious seating, ample legroom, and coat hangers. Passengers can also find vending machines on board for added convenience.

Total Number Of RRTS Corridors

In the National Capital Region (NCR), a total of eight RRTS corridors have been identified for development. Among these, three corridors have been given top priority for Phase-I implementation. These include the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor, the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB-Alwar Corridor, and the Delhi-Panipat Corridor.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS is a flagship project with an estimated cost exceeding Rs 30,000 crore. It will seamlessly connect Delhi to Meerut in under an hour, passing through key urban centres such as Ghaziabad, Muradnagar, and Modinagar. This transformative initiative is set to revolutionise intercity travel within the region.

The complete 82.15 km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS is on track to be operational by June 2025, as previously stated by the NCRTC.