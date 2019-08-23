PM Modi To Address Indian Community At UNESCO Headquarters Today: Live Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in France ahead of the G7 Summit, held one-on-one talks with French President Emmanuel Macron late on Thursday night where the two world leaders discussed Kashmir among other issues.

India and Pakistan should resolve the Kashmir issue bilaterally and no third party should "interfere or incite" violence in the region, Mr Macron said after the talks. Mr Macron said he told PM Modi it was the responsibility of both India and Pakistan "to avoid any deterioration on the ground which could lead to an escalation". He said France would "remain attentive to ensure the interests and rights of the civilian populations.

After the interaction, PM Modi said the relationship between India and France is not based on any selfishness, but on solid ideals of 'Liberty, Equality and Fraternity'.

Today, PM Modi will meet French Prime Minister Edouard Charles Philippe, address an event of Indian community at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

Here are the live updates from PM Modi's visit to France