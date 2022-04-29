PM Modi Hosts Sikh Delegation At Delhi Residence, Sports Red Turban

PM Modi has earlier today announced the meeting on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hosted a Sikh delegation and addressed them at his residence in Delhi. Visuals from the event showed PM Modi sporting a red turban as he greeted the delegation. He can be seen seated on a stage flanked by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and the word "Sadbhavana" (Hindi for goodwill) is written on the front of the stage. The PM has in recent months repeatedly made efforts to engage with the community.

PM Modi has earlier today announced the meeting on Twitter.

"This evening, I will be hosting a Sikh delegation at my residence. The group includes people from different walks of life. I will also be addressing the gathering at around 5:30 PM. Do watch," he tweeted.

This evening, I will be hosting a Sikh delegation at my residence. The group includes people from different walks of life. I will also be addressing the gathering at around 5:30 PM. Do watch… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2022

PM Modi has met members of the Sikh community at frequent intervals for some time. He had recently addressed the nation from the Red Fort to mark the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur. In his speech, he had taken a shot at Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. "In front of Aurangzeb's tyrannical thinking, Guru Tegh Bahadur ji, becoming 'Hind di Chadar', stood like a rock," PM Modi had said.

Red Fort is witness that Aurangzeb and tyrants like him might have beheaded many people but our faith could not be separated from us, he had said.

Earlier in the month of March, Prime Minister met a group of eminent Sikh personalities and intellectuals. The meeting went for over 90 minutes at the Prime Minister's residence as PM Modi spoke about his association with Sikhs over the years and the work his government has done for them, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who accompanied the group, had said.

The interaction between PM Modi and the Sikh delegation was held on diverse topics like farmer welfare, youth empowerment, drug-free society, National Educational Policy, skilling, employment, technology, and Punjab's overall development trajectory, news agency ANI reported.