PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks With French President Macron

The bilateral talks took place after the G20 Summit concluded.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and said they discussed a series of topics.

"A very productive lunch meeting with President Emmanuel Macron. We discussed a series of topics and look forward to ensuring India-France relations scale new heights of progress," PM Modi said in a post on X.

A very productive lunch meeting with President @EmmanuelMacron. We discussed a series of topics and look forward to ensuring India-France relations scale new heights of progress. pic.twitter.com/JDugC3995N — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2023

The bilateral talks took place after the G20 Summit concluded. Both countries share close ties and strategic partnership.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)