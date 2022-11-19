'PM Modi In 2014': US's Example On Key Immunity For Saudi Crown Prince

PM Modi speaking at the 2014 Global Citizen Festival in New York's Central Park. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given the same kind of protection from prosecution in the US that was recently afforded to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, a US State Department spokesperson said in a briefing on Friday.

Pressed about granting immunity to the crown prince over the brutal killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in which he is an accused, US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said, "This is not the first time that the United States has done this. It is a longstanding and consistent line of effort. It has been applied to a number of heads of state previously."

"Some examples: President Aristide in Haiti in 1993, President Mugabe in Zimbabwe in 2001, Prime Minister Modi in India in 2014, and President Kabila in the DRC in 2018. This is a consistent practice that we have afforded to heads of state, heads of government, and foreign ministers," he said.

The US had placed PM Modi on a visa ban in 2005 over allegations that his government did nothing to stop the 2002 riots in Gujarat as Chief Minister.

Until his election as Prime Minister in 2014, the US maintained that there is "no change in its policy", even after the United Kingdom and the European Union ended their boycott.