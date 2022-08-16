PM Modi Extends Birthday Wishes To Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal birthday: PM Modi also prayed for Mr Kejriwal's long life. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended birthday wishes to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. PM Modi also prayed for the latter's long life.

"Birthday greetings to Delhi Chief Minister Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji. I pray for his long life and good health," tweeted PM Modi.

Birthday greetings to Delhi Chief Minister Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji. I pray for his long life and good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2022

The Delhi Chief Minister, who turned 54 today, thanked the Prime Minister for his wishes.

"Thank you sir," replied Mr Kejriwal.

Earlier in the day, Mr Kejriwal paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary. "My tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his death anniversary," he tweeted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)