PM Modi Dials ISRO Chief Immediately After Chandrayaan-3's Success

PM Modi dials ISRO chief right after Chandrayaan-3's successful landing.

Shortly after Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the moon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in South Africa for the BRICS summit, dialled the space agency chief S Somnath congratulating him and his team.

"Your name is Somnath and Somnath means Chandra (moon). Many congratulations to you and your entire team from my side. Very soon, I will be with you to congratulate you in person," the PM could be heard telling the ISRO chief in a call.

"PM Modi was kind enough to call me. He conveyed his message to all the scientists and everyone who was part of the mission. He is so clear about the amrit kaal. I am sure he will support us on more of these exploratory missions," the ISRO chief said abut the call he received from the Prime Minister.