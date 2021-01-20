'Warmest Congratulations': PM Modi Tweets As Joe Biden Takes Office

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today tweeted his congratulations to Joe Biden (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today tweeted his congratulations to Joe Biden who just took oath as the 46th President of the United States. In a series of tweets, he said India will work with the United States to ensure global peace and security and take the partnership between the two nations to greater heights.

"My warmest congratulations to Joe Biden on his assumption of office as the President of United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership," his tweet read.

"My best wishes for a successful term in leading USA as we stand united and resilient in addressing common challenges and advancing global peace and security," a second tweet read.

The India-US partnership is based on "shared values", read a third post from PM Modi. "We have a substantial and multifaceted bilateral agenda, growing economic engagement and vibrant people to people linkages. Committed to working with President @JoeBiden to take the India-US partnership to even greater heights," he added.

The change of guard at the White House took place today after weeks of tussle with outgoing Republican President Donald Trump who insisted that he was the real winner of the Presidential election that took place in November. Violence broke out at the Capitol -- unprecedented in US history -- as he gave a speech in January 6 urging his supporters to march on the Congress.

Within days, he was impeached for a second time by the House of Representatives -- another first in the US history -- for "incitement of insurrection" against the Capitol.

Today ahead of the inauguration of Mr Biden and Kamala Harris -- the first woman Vice President of the US -- more than 25,000 National Guard troops stood watch over a barricaded Washington DC, emptied of the spectators who usually throng to the quadrennial ritual.

The new Democrat President plans to begin by unravelling a bunch of policies of Donald Trump -- including immigration, climate, US withdrawals from the Paris Agreement and the World Health Organization -- stop the construction of a border wall and put in place a range of measures to control coronavirus which has hit US the hardest.