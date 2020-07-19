PM Modi Condoles Death Of Eminent Mathematician CS Seshadri

CS Seshadri died in Chennai on Friday. He was 88.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of eminent mathematician CS Seshadri, saying his work in algebraic geometry will be remembered for generations.

CS Seshadri died in Chennai on Friday. He was 88.

"In the passing away of Professor C S Seshadri, we have lost an intellectual stalwart who did outstanding work in mathematics. His efforts, especially in algebraic geometry, will be remembered for generations," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

"Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi said.

The vice president recalled CS Seshadri's pioneering contribution in the area of algebraic geometry.

"His death is a great loss to the field of mathematics. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family members," M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted.