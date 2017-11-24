PM Modi Condemns Terror Attack On Egyptian Mosque, Calls It 'Barbaric'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condemned the terror attack on an Egyptian mosque that claimed over 200 lives and said India supports the fight against terrorism.Armed attackers today killed at least 235 worshippers in a bomb and gun assault on a packed mosque in Egypt's restive North Sinai province."Strongly condemn the barbaric terrorist attack on a place of worship in Egypt. Our deep condolences at the loss of innocent lives," the prime minister tweeted.He said India "resolutely supports" the fight against all forms of terrorism and stands with the people and the Egyptian government.