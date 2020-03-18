Read inOther Languages

PM Modi Chairs Meeting On Coronavirus, Will Address Nation Tomorrow At 8 pm

PM Modi will address the nation on Thursday at 8 pm, during which he will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it, his office said.

PM Modi Chairs Meeting On Coronavirus, Will Address Nation Tomorrow At 8 pm

PM Modi chaired a meeting to review the ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Thursday evening on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak across the world and the efforts to combat it. The address comes after a high-level meeting the Prime Ministre chaired to review the efforts to contain COVID-19.

Comments
CoronavirusPM Narendra Modi

Related

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter