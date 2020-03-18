PM Modi Chairs Meeting On Coronavirus, Will Address Nation Tomorrow At 8 pm

PM Modi chaired a meeting to review the ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Thursday evening on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak across the world and the efforts to combat it. The address comes after a high-level meeting the Prime Ministre chaired to review the efforts to contain COVID-19.

PM @narendramodi chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19.



Ways to further strengthen India's preparedness were discussed.

PM Modi emphasised on actively engaging with individuals, local communities and organisations in chalking out mechanisms to fight the COVID-19 menace. He also urged officials and technical experts to deliberate on the steps to be taken next.

PM Modi expressed gratitude to all those at the forefront of combating COVID-19 including the various State Governments, medical fraternity, paramedical staff, armed and paramilitary forces, those associated with aviation sector, municipal staff and others.