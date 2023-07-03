PM Modi Chairs Council Of Ministers Meet At Newly Built Convention Centre

In the Council of Ministers meeting, some ministries generally give a presentation about their work.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Monday at the newly built convention centre at the Pragati Maidan, which will host the G20 summit in September.

"A fruitful meeting with the Council of Ministers, where we exchanged views on diverse policy-related issues," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

A fruitful meeting with the Council of Ministers, where we exchanged views on diverse policy related issues. pic.twitter.com/NgdEN9FNEX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2023

In the Council of Ministers meeting, some ministries generally give a presentation about their work, with the prime minister sharing his views.

The meeting has come amid a heightened buzz about a likely Cabinet reshuffle following a series of meetings of the ruling BJP's top brass.

What has added to the reshuffle buzz is that the period before Parliament's Monsoon Session, which begins from July 20, could be the last window for such an exercise.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)