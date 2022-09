"Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday," Rahul Gandhi tweeted. (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

PM Modi turned 72 on Saturday, with politicians and dignitaries extending their best wishes to him.

Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2022

"Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)