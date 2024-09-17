'Mother Used To Feed Me Jaggery By Hand': PM Modi Gets Emotional On 74th Birthday

PM Modi was in Odisha where he interacted with women beneficiaries of 'PM Awas Yojana'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday got emotional remembering his mother on his 74th birthday and said that when his mother was alive, he always used to visit her on birthday to seek her blessings. He thanked one of the beneficiaries who fed him 'kheer' during his visit to their house, reminding him of his mother.

"Before coming here, I went to the home of an Adivasi family to attend their Grih Pravesh event. My sister in that family gave me Kheer to eat. And when I was eating that kheer, it was obvious that I missed my mother. When my mother was alive, I always used to visit her on my birthday to seek her blessings. My mother used to feed me 'Gud' (jaggery) by hand. She is not there anymore but my Adivasi mother fed me Kheer and gave me birthday blessings," PM Modi said, addressing the people in Odisha.

On his 74th birthday, PM Modi was in Odisha where he interacted with women beneficiaries of 'PM Awas Yojana' and laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development projects worth Rs 3800 crore in Odisha's Bhubaneswar district.

#WATCH | Bhubaneswar, Odisha: PM Modi says, "Before coming here, I went to the home of an Adivasi family to attend their Grih Pravesh event... My sister in that family gave me Khiri to eat. And when I was eating that Khiri, it was obvious that I missed my mother. When my mother… pic.twitter.com/ycxPmRcqP5 — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2024

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 74th birthday, several political leaders,, including LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, extended their heartfelt wishes.

The BJP heavyweights, including Union Ministers Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, extended their wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 74.

In a post on X, Amit Shah commended PM Modi's vision of "New India" and added that the Prime Minister made impossible tasks possible with his strong will and determination.

"Modi ji has linked everything from heritage to science with the vision of 'New India'. With his strong will and determination for public welfare, he has made many seemingly impossible tasks possible and has set new records for poor welfare," Mr Shah said.

"In the form of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the country has got such a decisive leader, who has worked to bring about a change in the lives of the deprived by bringing them into the mainstream, starting from the security of the country. Along with increasing the self-esteem of the countrymen, the global outlook towards India has also changed under his leadership. Modi ji, who has increased the prestige of the country from the depths of the sea to the heights of space, is an inspiration for peace, compassion and empathy all over the world. #HappyBdayModiji," he added.

Lauding PM Modi's commitment, Union Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Many congratulations and best wishes to the successful Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi on his birthday. Not only India but the whole world has seen and experienced his visionary and strong leadership. Modiji has led the country with full readiness, concentration and asceticism and is still doing so. #HappyBdayModiji"

"From the welfare of the poor to the welfare of every person in the society, Modiji has cared about it and has worked for it with full dedication. Today, under the leadership of Modiji, India is making its mark as a capable and strong nation to achieve the huge goal of becoming a developed India. Today, India aspires to touch new heights on the strength of the steps it has taken in the last ten years. This courage and confidence are the result of Modiji's tireless hard work and efforts. I pray to God for his good health and long life. #HappyBirthdayModiJi," he added in a thread of posts on X.

BJP chief JP Nadda extended his best wishes to PM Modi on behalf of all the BJP workers and said that the BJP workers will celebrate the birthday of PM Modi it as 'Sewa Diwas' and 'Sewa Pakhwada' from September 17 to October 2.

"Today is the birthday of PM Modi and like every year, the BJP is celebrating it as 'Sewa Diwas' and 'Sewa Pakhwada' from 17th September to 2nd Oct. PM Modi has made huge efforts to bring improvement in the lives of people from all sections of society... I extend my best wishes to PM Modi on behalf of all the BJP workers and pray for his good health and long life," Mr Nadda said.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that PM Modi has glorified Maa Bharati on the global stage.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on his birthday, who has glorified Maa Bharati on the global stage, who has given concrete form to the dream of Antyodaya and poor welfare through revolutionary decisions and public welfare policies, who is our guide, source of inspiration for crores of workers, and an ardent devotee of Baba Kedar."

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the party is celebrating 'Sewa diwas' and 'Sewa Pakhwada' for 15 days on the birthday of PM Modi. "On the occasion of PM Narendra Modi's birthday, we are celebrating 'Sewa diwas' and 'Sewa Pakhwada' for 15 days...several events will be organised during this period," Mr Sawant said.

LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi extended birthday greetings to the Prime Minister on his 74th birthday.

"Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi ji. Wishing you a long and healthy life," Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge posted on X, "Best wishes to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life."

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, "Heartiest birthday wishes to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. I wish you a long and healthy life."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wished PM Modi a a long life with enduring health.

"Warmest birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Wishing you a long life with enduring health in the years ahead," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin posted on X.

PM Modi is celebrating his 74th birthday today. He was born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat.

In his initial years, he worked with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and later devoted himself to politics, working with the Bharatiya Janata Party organisation at the national and state level.

PM Modi led the BJP-led NDA to a third successive victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

PM Modi is known to have a powerful 'personal connect' with the people on the ground and is also known as India's most techno-savvy leader, using the web to reach people and bring about change in their lives.

