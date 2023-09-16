Ayushman Bhav: 5 Points On New Comprehensive Health Campaign

It is a comprehensive nationwide initiative that ensure saturation coverage to healthcare schemes, reaching every village and town. The collaborative effort is spearheaded by Gram Panchayats in coordination with government departments in rural and urban areas.

The Ayushman Bhav scheme aims to provide Ayushman cards, generate ABHA IDs and raise awareness about healthcare schemes and disease such as non-communicable disease, tuberculosis and sickle cell anaemia.

According to Union Health Ministry, the initiative involves a set of interventions that include 'Ayushman - Apke Dwar 3.0', 'Ayushman Sabhas', 'Ayushman Melas' (medical camps) to ensure saturation coverage of health schemes.

A 'Seva Pakhwada' (service fortnight) will be held from September 17 to October 2 to ensure every individual receives essential health service. Ayushman Bhav will be launched in Uttar Pradesh on September 17.