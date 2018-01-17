PM Modi Arrives In Ahmedabad Ahead Of 8-km Roadshow With Netanyahu: 10 Points

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will spend about seven hours in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, before leaving for Mumbai

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: January 17, 2018 10:46 IST
PM Modi Arrives In Ahmedabad Ahead Of 8-km Roadshow With Netanyahu: 10 Points

PM Narendra Modi and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu will tour Gujarat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Ahmedabad, where he will receive his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, starting a day-long visit to the Prime Minister's home state Gujarat. The two leaders will hold a roadshow with an eight-km ride in an open-top vehicle decked with flowers from the airport to the Sabarmati Ashram. Almost 50,000 people are expected to line the route that the two leaders will take and there is heavy security, including the deployment of Israeli snipers.
Here's your 10-point cheatsheet to this big story:
  1. Traffic is blocked along the route of the roadshow till noon, the Gujarat Police said. A kilometre-long periphery is a fortress today with 12 teams of the elite 'Chetak commandos', Quick Response Teams, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and the police guarding venues.
  2. Special squads are deployed on high-rise buildings along the route and also on the Sabarmati river in speedboats for when the leaders are at the Ashram.
  3. Around 50 tableaux have been put up on the roadside along the route to accommodate people from different states of the country who will welcome the leaders as they pass by. One of the tableaux shows tribal dancers from Junagadh in Gujarat.
  4. Mr Netanyahu will spend about seven hours in Gujarat before leaving for Mumbai. "The city of Ahmedabad will greet Mrs and Mr Netanyahu with a reception, as they proceed to Sabarmati Ashram from Ahmedabad Airport," PM Modi's office said in a statement ahead of the visit.
  5. After the roadshow, PM Modi and Prime Minister Netanyahu will inaugurate the iCreate Center at Deo Dholera Village in Ahmedabad and will also visit a centre of excellence for agriculture established by Israel in Sabarkantha, some 100 km away.
  6. A village located on a small hill 10 km from the Rann of Kutch is set to receive the Gal-Mobile water desalinisation and purification jeep, a gift that Mr Netanyahu has brought for PM Modi. During PM Modi's visit to Israel in July last year, the two leaders rode the mobile unit on the country's Olga beach; it can purify up to 20,000 litres of sea water per day.
  7. Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara arrived in India on Sunday on a six-day tour. PM Modi broke protocol to receive them at the airport and hosted them at a private dinner without officials attending.
  8. The visit has been marked by warmth between the two leaders, with Mr Netanyahu calling PM Modi a "revolutionary leader" and the Prime Minister referring to his guest as "my friend Bibi."
  9. PM Modi has called the Gujarat visit an opportunity "to see the fulfilment of the promise, which our mutual cooperation holds in diverse areas such as agriculture, technology, and innovation".
  10. Benjamin Netanyahu heads next to Mumbai where he will, on Thursday, open a memorial for 26/11 terror attack victims at Chabad House. Eleven-year-old Moshe Holtzman, who lost his parents, Rabbi Gavriel  Holtzberg and Rivka Holtzberg, in the attack, will also be present at the ceremony.


