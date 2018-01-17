PM Modi Arrives In Ahmedabad Ahead Of 8-km Roadshow With Netanyahu: 10 Points

PM Narendra Modi and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu will tour Gujarat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Ahmedabad, where he will receive his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, starting a day-long visit to the Prime Minister's home state Gujarat. The two leaders will hold a roadshow with an eight-km ride in an open-top vehicle decked with flowers from the airport to the Sabarmati Ashram. Almost 50,000 people are expected to line the route that the two leaders will take and there is heavy security, including the deployment of Israeli snipers.