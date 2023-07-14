'See France As A Natural Partner In Our Progress': PM Modi

PM Modi held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.

France is a natural partner in India's progress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, after expansive discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, praising the host country for a grand reception.

Deepening ties between the two countries, the talks were part of PM Modi's visit to France and covered a vast range of topics including long-term visas, university partnerships, and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The special bond between India and France is evident today. We see France as a natural partner in our journey towards progress. The roadmap we are preparing for the next 25 years is a testament to this growing partnership," PM Modi declared.

The Prime Minister welcomed the newly introduced long-term visas for Indians in France and invited French universities to open campuses in India. These strategic steps are set to bolster educational and cultural ties between the two nations, he said.

Following the joint flypast by Indian Rafale jets and French jets during the Bastille Day parade, PM Modi noted the significance of this cooperation. "We saw our Rafale jets take part in the flypast, and our naval ships were at French ports," he remarked, highlighting the strengthening military ties.

PM Modi and Mr Macron agreed on the importance of enhancing cooperation in fields such as renewable energy, artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, and digital technology.

"New ways are being identified to increase cooperation in these areas," PM Modi said. He also stressed the need to work towards the democratization of technology supply chains.

Acknowledging the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Global South, PM Modi stated, "These nations have been particularly affected due to the pandemic. We must assist and support them in these trying times."

In a veiled reference to an increasingly aggressive and assertive China, PM Modi said, "India and France have a special responsibility to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region." He maintained that all conflicts should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

The Prime Minister called for stringent measures to counteract cross-border terrorism and encouraged the development of startups and innovation between the two countries.

This visit marks the strengthening of the strategic partnership between India and France, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. PM Modi's participation in Bastille Day festivities and his ensuing discussions with Macron pave the way for new avenues of cooperation and a future of mutual progress.