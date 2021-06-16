PM Modi Addresses Startup Event On Covid, Technology: Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today delivered the keynote address at the fifth edition of 'VivaTech'. During the address, PM Modi said that India and France have been working closely on a wide range of subjects.
"India and France have been working closely on a wide range of subjects. Among these, technology and digital are emerging areas of cooperation," he said.
VivaTech is one of the largest digital and startup events in Europe, and it is held in Paris every year since 2016. It is jointly organised by Publicis Groupe, a prominent advertising and marketing conglomerate, and Les Echos, a leading French media group.
Here are the Highlights of PM Modi's address:
- I believe - Where convention fails, innovation can help. This has been seen during the COVID-19 global pandemic, which is the biggest disruption of our age.
- COVID-19 put many of our conventional methods to test. However, it was innovation that came to the rescue. By innovation I refer to: Innovation before the pandemic. Innovation during the pandemic
- When I speak about innovation before the pandemic, I refer to the pre-existing advances which helped us during the pandemic. Digital technology helped us cope, connect, comfort and console. Through digital media we could work, talk with our loved ones and help others.
- The second part, innovation for the pandemic refers to how humanity rose to the occasion and made the fight against it more effective. In this, the role of our start-up sector, has been paramount.
- India's strides in the world of tech and start-up are well-known. Our nation is home to one of the world's largest start-up eco systems. Several unicorns have come up in the recent years.
- India offers what innovators and investors need. I invite the world to invest in India based on the five pillars of: Talent, Market, Capital, Eco-system and, culture of openness.
- Over the past year, we have witnessed a lot of disruption in different sectors. Much of it is still there. Yet, disruption does not have to mean despair. Instead, we must keep the focus on the twin foundations of repair and prepare.
- We in India implemented huge reforms across sectors, be it mining, space, banking, atomic energy and more. This goes on to show that India as a nation is adaptable and agile, even in the middle of the pandemic.