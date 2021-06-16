PM Modi Addresses Startup Event On Covid, Technology: Highlights

"COVID-19 put many of our conventional methods to test," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today delivered the keynote address at the fifth edition of 'VivaTech'. During the address, PM Modi said that India and France have been working closely on a wide range of subjects.

"India and France have been working closely on a wide range of subjects. Among these, technology and digital are emerging areas of cooperation," he said.

VivaTech is one of the largest digital and startup events in Europe, and it is held in Paris every year since 2016. It is jointly organised by Publicis Groupe, a prominent advertising and marketing conglomerate, and Les Echos, a leading French media group.

Here are the Highlights of PM Modi's address: