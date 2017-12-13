PM Modi Addresses Gathering At FICCI's 90th Annual General Meet

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's address:

People are tired of corruption and black money. This is the time for change. They should understand the hopes and aspirations of people

My government is trying to wipe out corruption

Over 5 crore toilets were built in the last three years

There have been three crore new entrepreneurs in the last three years

We knew that the poor needed to have bank accounts. Today when we see the Jan Dhan Yojana, more than 30 crore people have bank accounts

The opening of bank accounts has resulted in lower inflation. And this had happened because of just one scheme

I have come to you from a poor man's world. The world has taught me that we should understand the nation's, poor people's aspirations and then implement schemes.

UPA government's biggest scams were 2G, Commonwealth. all were linked to banks. Banks' interests and the people's interests will be protected

News is running stories contrary to what is actually happening

GST was the need of the hour

Banks were pressurised by previous governments to give loans of thousands of crores to industrialists. Under Mundra scheme, over Rs 4 lakh crore in loans given without guarantees to about 9.75 lakh youth for business

To the smallest businessman, we're trying to bring them into the mainstream

Bank loans to select industrialists was loot of public money under UPA; it is a scam bigger than Commonwealth, 2G, coal scams

Small business will be more competitive in a global scenario

I have been told that FICCI's MSME vertical was started in 2013. In a 90 year old organisation, the MSME vertical is only 4 years old. The money owed to MSMEs by big companies, can that be given quickly? Large amounts are stuck with these big companies

