PM Modi Addresses Gathering At FICCI's 90th Annual General Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at FICCI's 90th annual meeting in Delhi
New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) 90th annual general meeting. Says government trying to setup a transparent system.
Here are the highlights of PM Modi's address:
- People are tired of corruption and black money. This is the time for change. They should understand the hopes and aspirations of people
- My government is trying to wipe out corruption
- Over 5 crore toilets were built in the last three years
- There have been three crore new entrepreneurs in the last three years
- We knew that the poor needed to have bank accounts. Today when we see the Jan Dhan Yojana, more than 30 crore people have bank accounts
- The opening of bank accounts has resulted in lower inflation. And this had happened because of just one scheme
- I have come to you from a poor man's world. The world has taught me that we should understand the nation's, poor people's aspirations and then implement schemes.
- UPA government's biggest scams were 2G, Commonwealth. all were linked to banks. Banks' interests and the people's interests will be protected
- News is running stories contrary to what is actually happening
- GST was the need of the hour
- Banks were pressurised by previous governments to give loans of thousands of crores to industrialists. Under Mundra scheme, over Rs 4 lakh crore in loans given without guarantees to about 9.75 lakh youth for business
- To the smallest businessman, we're trying to bring them into the mainstream
- Bank loans to select industrialists was loot of public money under UPA; it is a scam bigger than Commonwealth, 2G, coal scams
- Small business will be more competitive in a global scenario
- I have been told that FICCI's MSME vertical was started in 2013. In a 90 year old organisation, the MSME vertical is only 4 years old. The money owed to MSMEs by big companies, can that be given quickly? Large amounts are stuck with these big companies