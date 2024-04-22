PM Modi Constantly Attacking Congress Not A Wise Decision, Says Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constant attack on the Congress was not a "wise decision" as that party is not in power.

Speaking to Marathi news channel Zee 24 Taas in Amravati, he further said the PM keeps criticising opposition parties but does not discuss plans of his government or the BJP for the future.

"The Congress party has not been in power for some time. But Modi keeps attacking it and calling it a wall obstructing the development of the country. It is not a wise decision. Just because some parties are in the opposition it does not mean they should not be taken into confidence on key issues," Mr Pawar said.

Asked about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' recent statement that he returned to power after splitting two parties, a reference to the splits in the Nationalist Congress Party and the Shiv Sena, Pawar said he was thankful that the senior BJP leader had himself revealed the truth.

"It is not a decent strategy to lure people, create a situation that would split a party, then describe it as revenge, or influence some people to make certain decisions. These cannot be called civil political moves. We had an image of Fadnavis as a decent politician, but now his true face has emerged," Mr Pawar asserted.

The opposition stalwart was speaking after addressing a rally in Amravati in favour of MVA ally Congress' Balwant Wankhede, who is pitted against sitting MP Navneet Rana.

Rana, who won in 2019 as an Independent candidate backed by opposition parties, is contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)