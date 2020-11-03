'Keralites Feel Pride': Shout-Out To India-Born New Zealand Minister

Priyanca Radhakrishnan will be sworn in on Friday.

Priyanca Radhakrishnan, who on Monday became New Zealand's first-ever Indian-origin minister, has been receiving a large number of congratulatory messages on social media. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is of the many leaders who've praised her after her big career leap.

The 41-year-old is a member of the Labour Party, "which has its roots in Kerala," Mr Vijayan said in a tweet today. "It gives us immense happiness to learn that Priyanca Radhakrishnan (@priyancanzlp) became the first-ever Indian-origin minister of New Zealand. The Labour party leader has her roots in Kerala. On behalf of the people of the State, we extend our warmest greetings. (sic)," he said a tweet.

Weeks after her re-election and a landslide win, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden on Monday appointed Ms Radhakrishnan and four other new ministers.

The Indian-Origin leader has been appointed as the minister for the community and voluntary sector, minister for diversity, inclusion and ethnic communities, minister for youth and associate minister for social development and employment.

Calling it an "incredibly special day", Ms Radhakrishnan yesterday said in a Facebook post: "I'm feeling a lot of things including an overwhelming sense of privilege to become part of our government. Huge thanks to everyone who has taken the time to message / call/ text congratulatory messages- thank you all. Humbled to be appointed a minister and I'm looking forward to working with an incredible line up of ministerial and caucus colleagues this term. (sic)."

Ms Radhakrishnan has spent her work life advocating on behalf of people whose voices are often unheard - women survivors of domestic violence, and migrant workers who have been exploited, news agency PTI reported.

She was elected first as a Member of Parliament belonging to the Labour Party in September 2017.

Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, in his congratulatory message on Twitter, shared a report that said Ms Radhakrishnan is from Paravoor in Ernakulam. "Congratulations to

@priyancanzlp on becoming the first NewZealand Cabinet Minister of Indian origin. Keralites taking great pride in this news! (sic)," Mr Tharoor tweeted.

Priyanca Radhakrishnan will be sworn in on Friday.